Flights not arriving at Philadelphia International Airport due to severe weather

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Due to the threat of severe weather, planes currently aren't arriving at Philadelphia International Airport at this time, a spokesperson said on Monday. 

It's unclear how long this will impact arriving flights. 

The whole entire Philly region is under a Tornado Watch until 11 p.m. as severe weather is likely across the area. 

PHL is advising all travelers to check with their airlines for the latest fight status. 

The FAA is currently re-routing planes around the storms impacting Philly and across the East coast. Departures will soon need to be paused at airports in New York, Philly, Washington D.C. and Charlotte, the FAA said. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on August 7, 2023 / 4:59 PM

