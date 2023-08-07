Flights not arriving at Philadelphia International Airport due to severe weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Due to the threat of severe weather, planes currently aren't arriving at Philadelphia International Airport at this time, a spokesperson said on Monday.

It's unclear how long this will impact arriving flights.

Weather is currently impacting flights headed to #PHLAirport. All passengers are advised to check with their airlines for current flight status details. pic.twitter.com/TNHyq0gT9D — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) August 7, 2023

The whole entire Philly region is under a Tornado Watch until 11 p.m. as severe weather is likely across the area.

PHL is advising all travelers to check with their airlines for the latest fight status.

The FAA is currently re-routing planes around the storms impacting Philly and across the East coast. Departures will soon need to be paused at airports in New York, Philly, Washington D.C. and Charlotte, the FAA said.

The FAA is re-routing aircraft around the storms heading to the East Coast as much as possible. Soon we will likely have to pause departures in and out of East Coast airports including NYC, Philly, DC, Charlotte and Atlanta. Monitor https://t.co/ltA3DmcHcd. #FAAWeatherSquad pic.twitter.com/yk8f1tqBty — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) August 7, 2023

