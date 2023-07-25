Watch CBS News
Philadelphia announces lawsuit to address gun violence

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

Mayor Kenney, Philadelphia leaders announce lawsuit against several gun vendors
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will be joined by other city officials to announce new litigation being filed to address gun violence in Philadelphia.

  • What: Philadelphia to announce a lawsuit to address gun violence
  • When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Time: 1 p.m.
July 25, 2023

