3-story corner rowhome collapses in Philadelphia's Fishtown section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Fire Department is on the scene of a three-story corner rowhome that collapsed in Fishtown on Wednesday morning. The building is located in the area of East York and Memphis Streets.

The building was a pizza shop on the ground floor with apartments above.

Breaking: PFD Special Ops on scene of building collapse on Memphis and York in Fishtown. Waiting for update on cause and if anyone was injured. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Qe1LeGXxCC — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) September 14, 2022

The fire department got the call about the collapse around 10 a.m.

The building was unoccupied at the time at the time of the collapse and nobody was injured.

The Philadelphia Licenses and Inspections Department has yet to assess the situation.

There's no word on what caused the building to collapse.