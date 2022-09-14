3-story corner rowhome collapses in Philadelphia's Fishtown section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Fire Department is on the scene of a three-story corner rowhome that collapsed in Fishtown on Wednesday morning. The building is located in the area of East York and Memphis Streets.
The building was a pizza shop on the ground floor with apartments above.
The fire department got the call about the collapse around 10 a.m.
The building was unoccupied at the time at the time of the collapse and nobody was injured.
The Philadelphia Licenses and Inspections Department has yet to assess the situation.
There's no word on what caused the building to collapse.
