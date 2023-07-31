Eagles fans ready for official release of Kelly green jerseys

Eagles fans looking forward to official Kelly green jersey release on Monday

Eagles fans looking forward to official Kelly green jersey release on Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday morning, the long-awaited Philadelphia Eagles Kelly green jerseys are officially back.

At Lincoln Financial Field, there's already a throwback sign tempting fans of what's to come - and for those of us who bleed Eagles green -- we can't wait.

That familiar Eagles Kelly green – symbolic of the grit and greats of the 80s and 90s -- is finally back after a promise last March from Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.

"Phone is ringing off the hook," Adam Yeager, of Shibe Vintage Sports, said.

After a social media leak of the design Saturday, sports shops like Shibe in Center City say demand for other items has accelerated ahead of the official debut of the jerseys Monday.

"We also just got this shirt in about a week ago. These kind of colors are really starting to fly off the shelves," Yeager said.

Across the way at Mitchell & Ness, manager Matthew Brenner believes these nostalgic jerseys are so popular because of what they represent.

"A lot of people look back to that as their own childhood. They remember certain family moments or certain events in their lifetime where the Eagles resonated with them," Brenner said.

Inside Chickie's & Pete's in South Philly, Bam Dunbar is excited to create new memories with the old looks.

"It's more of a traditional thing. You watch your family do it, everyone was excited about it so I want to pass it on and do it with my kids as well," Dunbar said.

And across social media, Eagles fans are already planning their tailgate parties to be first in line at the Linc to get their gear.

"A lot of people are waiting for it and the wait is over it's here," Mohamed Dahmoun said.

Fans can purchase the official Kelly green gear at the Linc and at the other Eagles' pro shops in Cherry Hill and Lancaster on Monday at 9 a.m.