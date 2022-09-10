Philadelphia Eagles fans are eager for season to start against Detroit Lions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Excitement is growing across the Philly region as the Eagles kick off the regular season on Sunday against the Lions. Tons of Birds fans even made the trip to Detroit.

CBS3's own Pat Gallen made the trip and caught up with a few of the hundreds of Eagles fans at Firebird Tavern in downtown Detroit.

The fans are ready to rock for Sunday's Eagles-Lions game.

Head coach Nick Sirianni and company arrived around 3 p.m. on Saturday. He's eager to kick off year two in charge.

Brandon Graham, who's back at home in Detroit, will play in his first game since tearing his Achilles last year.

Eagles have arrived in Detroit. Nick Sirianni and crew in the house. #FlyEaglesFly @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/5bs8tc67NC — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) September 10, 2022

Jason Kelce is ready to rock as well after offseason elbow surgery.

"Jason Kelce is back here for a reason, not just to hang out and have fun," John Barchard, of the Bell & Birdmen Podcast, said. "They've stacked this team around Jalen Hurts. It's OK to say that, 'They're going on a Super Bowl run.' It's just up to them to finally go and achieve those things."

"I think it's one week at a time," Vine Rizzuto said. "Like last year everyone is asking: 'Is Hurts the guy?' And this week he is. So I think we have to go in with that mentality. It's not Week 18 yet. We're not thinking about playoffs yet. Let's just get the win. Let's get the win. Let's think about Monday night. Take it one step at a time."

So the Birds are ready -- the pundits and fans are too.

It's a party in Detroit as you can imagine.

The Eagles and Lions will kickoff at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Ford Field.

This report was by CBS3's Pat Gallen.