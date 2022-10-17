Watch CBS News
Group of people on ATVs, motorized bikes smash windows of Philadelphia Police Patrol Unit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A number of people on ATVs and motorized bikes surrounded a Philadelphia Police Patrol Unit at Spring Garden Street and Columbus Boulevard and smashed its windows on Sunday night. It happened around 8 p.m.

Police weren't injured during the incident. 

Police were dispersing ATVs in the area when one rider smashed an officer's windshield.  

The group of ATVs took off west on Spring Garden Street. 

