"It's been traumatic": Hearing underway for residents that were displaced after partial building collapse in Logan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shakeup after a partial building collapse left nearly 100 people homeless. The owners of the Lindley Towers in Logan are now headed to court Thursday for a hearing.

The city of Philadelphia is suing those owners – demanding they make repairs.

This hearing was the first time residents got a chance to hear from the realty company since the partial building collapse.

"It's been traumatic, like traumatizing," Latoya Heard, a former resident of the Lindley Towers, said. "It's been scary not knowing what's going to happen in the future."

In courtroom 446 Thursday, residents of the now vacant Lindley Tower apartment building waited idly, hoping this hearing would have some immediate results.

"I feel like we need answers today," Heard said. "Like what's going to happen next? Like what can you do for us? And I feel like being in shelters should not be an option, especially for tenants that paid their rent."

Attorneys with Community Legal Services say the hearing was a two-in-one. The city of Philadelphia v. Lindley Tower apartments management company SBG and tenants v. SBG.

Both, essentially, asking SBG to take action after a partial building collapse, which forced about 100 residents to evacuate.

"We've been bounced twice since the last time I seen you," Rose Abraham, another former resident, said. "My kids are severely traumatized, they can't sleep, they're not eating correctly."

Residents say to make matters worse they were given a contract about 30 minutes before their temporary shelter expired on Tuesday.

Residents say they were given a contract about 30 minutes before their shelter was set to expire Tuesday by SBG. It says they'll put them up in a hotel in exchange for lease termination and release from liability.

It says SBG would provide a hotel for about 28 days in exchange for lease termination and release from any liability.

"When they showed us the agreement I felt like they just wanted to get rid of us and the responsibility of us, you know like separate themselves from us," Abraham said.

The city's lawsuit seeks damages of up to $1.5 million, while residents like Abraham say they're not asking for much.

"Ain't nobody trying to get rich, just help us be able to move somewhere else so we can start our lives back over." Abraham said.

Only two of 32 residents signed that contract.

Attorneys for the building's owner emphasized that this was a partial building collapse: they say they helped residents out of the building and into a shelter.