Coastal Flood Advisory in the Philadelphia area until Saturday morning, Coastal Flood Watch through the weekend

By Grant Gilmore

/ CBS Philadelphia

Partly cloudy Saturday, a warm end to Summer with temperatures reaching the low 80s
It'll be a very nice last day of summer across the area on Saturday with high temperatures peaking a few degrees warmer than normal in the low 80s. Meanwhile, a cold front approaching from the northwest will approach the area going into Saturday. 

Clouds will increase out ahead of the front with a few showers possible. This chance of rain will remain relatively low and most likely south and west of the area.

saturday.png
Once the front and the associated showers clear the region Sunday morning, cooler temperatures will begin to filter in through Sunday afternoon and into early next week. Sunday highs will only be in the low-middle 70s with lows in the low 60s and upper 50s. 

This dose of slightly cooler conditions will be perfect with Sunday being the first official day of Fall — the autumnal equinox is at 8:43 a.m. on Sunday. Monday appears to be even cooler with temps struggling to climb out of the 60s.

weekend-forecast.png
Speaking of fall, some early fall color is starting to appear in the Poconos and across northern Pennsylvania.

Peak color in the Poconos typically occurs through the first half of October with peak color in the Delaware Valley occurring during mid-late October.

z-fall-foliage-current-and-forecast-kml.png
Right now, the next decent chance of rain could come from a cold front that may make into the eastern half of the United States into the second half of next week — also watching a potential disturbance in the Gulf that could feed in some tropical moisture next week.

Your NEXT Weather team will keep you posted.

rain-chances.png
Here's your 7-day forecast:

7-day-pm.png
Saturday: High of 81, low of 63, mostly sunny

Sunday: High of 74, low of 61, cooler, some sun

Monday: High of 73, low of 58, partly sunny

Tuesday: High of 69, low of 60, clouding up

Wednesday: High of 71, low of 62, shower possible

Thursday: High of 74, low of 64, shower possible

Friday: High of 75, low of 62, partly cloudy

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

