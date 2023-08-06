Pennsylvania State Trooper struck by vehicle on I-95 in Chester; highway reopens
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A Pennsylvania State Trooper was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 95 southbound in Chester, police said on Sunday.
The incident happened just before 3:45 p.m.
The trooper was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.
I-95 was shut down for a period of time but has since reopened for traffic.
The incident is under investigation.
