Pennsylvania police capture escaped prison inmate on the run for over a week

/ CBS Philadelphia

(CNN) -- Pennsylvania escaped inmate Michael Burham has been captured without incident in a wooded area near Warren, a source with knowledge of the investigation tells CNN.

A Warren County official tells CNN that they "are preparing an isolation cell at Warren County Jail" for the escapee but don't intend to keep him past Sunday.

It is unclear where Burham will be transferred to after that.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on July 15, 2023 / 7:01 PM

