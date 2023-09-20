Pat's Steaks hit with wrongful death lawsuit over 2021 fatal beating

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Pat's King of Steaks in South Philadelphia for the fatal beating of 28-year-old Isidro Cortes in 2021.

Ross Feller Casey, a personal injury firm, filed the lawsuit in the Philadelphia Common Pleas Court on behalf of Cortes' family. It was filed on Thursday, Sept. 14, according to the complaint.

Joel J. Feller, an attorney for Ross Feller Casey, released a statement about the lawsuit:

"This case is about the utter failure of a well-established business located in a residential community to take even minimal public safety precautions that would have prevented the brutal beating death of Isidro Cortes in front of his father and loved ones. A family should be able to enjoy a cheesesteak free from the terror of an unprovoked and savage assault and with the assurance that the restaurant they are patronizing will take reasonable precautions for their safety. Had Pat's King of Steaks implemented even the most basic and necessary public safety measures, Isidro would still be with us today. And his father would not have had to endure the heart-wrenching ordeal of witnessing his son's senseless murder unfold before his eyes."

Omar Arce and Jose A. Flores-Huerta face murder charges for allegedly brutally beating Cortes after an argument turned into a brawl.

The lawsuit names Frank Olivieri, the owner of Pat's, in the lawsuit.