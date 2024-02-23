Philadelphia Weather: Cooler weekend ahead with few snowflakes possible Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Showers will continue to clear out of the region through Friday afternoon, but another fast-moving system will sweep through the area Saturday morning and bring a chance for a few snowflakes to kick off the weekend.

Spotty light showers will continue to move through the area Friday as a relatively weak cold front slowly slides through the region.

Temperatures ahead of the cold front will remain relatively mild despite the clouds and rain with highs Friday near 50 degrees.

Once the cold front moves east, cooler and slightly drier air will begin to push in from the west, which will send overnight lows into the middle 30s Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, another fast-moving and weak cold front will approach the area from the northwest around sunrise Saturday morning.

A little extra energy along the front will produce a small chance of some light rain or even a brief snow shower between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

The quick-moving nature of the system combined with temperatures generally above freezing will limit any potential snow accumulation to just a dusting and primarily on elevated surfaces.

As temperatures begin to rise Saturday morning and the system shifts east, any light snow accumulation will quickly melt.

A relatively colder airmass, however, will continue to push into the region through the day Saturday, which will keep highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the day with only a few peeks of afternoon sun, which will also keep temperatures a little cooler than normal for the first half of the weekend.

The push of colder air will continue overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning as temperatures around the region settle in the lower 20s, likely making it the coldest morning of February so far.

Philadelphia has dropped to 25 degrees three times so far in February - Feb. 18, 20 and 21.

The good news is that the sunshine will be back in full force for Sunday, which will quickly pull those temperatures out of the 20s and send the back to normal territory in the middle 40s for Sunday afternoon.

The warm-up will continue into next week with highs, bouncing back into the upper 50s Monday under partly cloudy skies.

While warmth will continue to pump into the region into the middle of next week, it'll be spoiled by a good chance of rain from late Tuesday through Wednesday night.

That said, high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will rain from the low to upper 60s. The last time Philadelphia had high temperatures in the 60s was Dec. 18, when the high temperature was 62 degrees.