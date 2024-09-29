Officer Bobby Shishler honored with moving memorial in South Jersey

A moving ceremony was held in South Jersey Saturday night to celebrate the life and legacy of fallen Deptford Township Police Officer Bobby Shisler.

"This is literally one of the most beautiful things anyone has done thus far," said Ashley Shisler, Bobby's sister.

Speaking through tears, Ashley Shisler thanked the community for its unwavering support and for ensuring the memory and brave service of her brother, Bobby, will never be forgotten.

"Everyone deserves to know how incredible he was and we're thankful you're all here to embrace his life with us," Ashley Shisler said.

Holding hands in the front row, the Shisler family, members of law enforcement from across South Jersey, and more than 100 people gathered in Westville to unveil the first memorial in Shisler's honor. The 27-year-old died in May last year nearly two months after he was shot in the line of duty.

"This hallowed ground is now an everlasting remembrance and place of reflection honoring the life and legacy of Bobby," said Thomas Sullivan, a member of 4 Heroes Charity.

4 Heroes, which supports law enforcement, military members, first responders and their families, worked hand-in-hand with the Shisler family to design a monument to capture Bobby's life. It now sits outside the nonprofit's headquarters.

Saturday night was the first time the family saw the monument in person. They held one another tight, and Shisler's mom kissed her fingers and touched the six pictures of her son etched in the black granite.

"The family's wishes were to never have their son's memory forgotten, and as time goes on everybody kind of fades and things get pushed to the back burner and our goal is not to let that happen," said Les Whinna, chairman of 4 Heroes Charity.

Part of the monument reads, "A humble hero devoted to family, profession, and community." The Shisler family and the Deptford Township Police Department said it's been the community's love and support that's helped them through one of the worst times in their lives.

"Bobby was a role model for all of us. He was a young officer, but he was a bright light in a very dark world and I was very proud to know him," said Detective Sergeant Bob Jones, Deptford Township Police.

"Thank you for making us feel heard, seen, loved for the past year you have been our backbone, and we are truly indebted to you. We love you guys thank you," said Ashley Shisler.

The 4 Heroes Charity also started a legacy motorcycle ride in Bobby's honor. Organizers say they plan to hold the second annual ride next May.