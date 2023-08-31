Cashier shot multiple times by store regular in North Philadelphia: police

Digital Brief: Aug. 30, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A cashier is in critical condition Wednesday night after being shot by a customer inside a North Philadelphia store, police said.

The shooting happened on the 2600 block of West Lehigh Avenue just after 7:30 p.m., according to police.

The man who fired the gun got in the cashier's line and fired five shots behind the counter into the cashier booth.

Police say the shooter targeted the 34-year-old cashier, police said. The man was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

The shooting was caught on surveillance, which hasn't been released, according to police. There were 10 people inside the store at the time of the shooting.

The shooter is known to come into the store regularly.

Police do not have a motive yet. The investigation is active and ongoing.