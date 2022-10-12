Watch CBS News
North Philadelphia high school under lockdown following firearm threat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A high school in North Philadelphia was placed under lockdown after a 14-year-old student threatens to bring a firearm to school, police say. Edison High School on the 100 block of West Luzerne Street was put into lockdown around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say an arrest was made and they investigated the scene with a K-9 team.

At this point, authorities say, there were no weapons recovered and no injuries reported.

Authorities say the lockdown was lifted at 1:45 pm.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 2:32 PM

