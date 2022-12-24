NORAD tracking Santa as he delivers presents NORAD tracking Santa as he delivers presents 00:29

NEW YORK - One person having no travel troubles this Christmas is Santa.

NORAD is tracking him online.

The site is run by the North American Aerospace Defence Command, and follows Santa as he leaves the North Pole and travels around the world to deliver presents to children.

Saturday morning, he was in Hong Kong.

He'll make his way to our area right around midnight.

CLICK HERE to track Santa!