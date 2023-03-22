NJ brush fires disrupt Amtrak service between Philly, New York

NJ brush fire temporarily suspends rail service between Philadelphia and New York

NJ brush fire temporarily suspends rail service between Philadelphia and New York

NJ brush fire temporarily suspends rail service between Philadelphia and New York

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is on the scene of three brush fires Wednesday afternoon that have temporarily suspended rail service between Philadelphia and New York.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is on the scene of three brush fires this afternoon in Matawan, North Brunswick and Edison. — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) March 22, 2023

One is near an Amtrak line in Rutgers-New Brunswick in Middlesex County.

The other fire is happening in Matawan, Monmouth County, while another fire is ongoing in Edison.

SERVICE ALERT UPDATE: As of 4:35 PM ET: Due to continued fire department activity in the Metropark (MET) area, all rail service between Philadelphia (PHL) and New York (NYP) is temporarily suspended until further notice. We will provide updates as information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) March 22, 2023

Amtrak said that all service between Philadelphia and New York City is suspended until further notice.

The fire is also impacting New Jersey Transit Service.

Fire officials say they are working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.