NJ brush fires disrupt Amtrak service between Philly, New York

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is on the scene of three brush fires Wednesday afternoon that have temporarily suspended rail service between Philadelphia and New York. 

One is near an Amtrak line in Rutgers-New Brunswick in Middlesex County. 

The other fire is happening in Matawan, Monmouth County, while another fire is ongoing in Edison. 

Amtrak said that all service between Philadelphia and New York City is suspended until further notice. 

The fire is also impacting New Jersey Transit Service.

Fire officials say they are working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

