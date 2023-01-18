Nikki DeMentri is a general assignment reporter with CBS Philadelphia. The Central New Jersey native is thrilled she is sharing the stories of where she grew up.

Before joining the team in January of 2023, Nikki was a reporter and fill-in anchor with WRTV in Indianapolis. It was in Central Indiana she focused on health and crime trends and solutions stories. Nikki also often took on lead and breaking stories, including the FedEx mass shooting, statewide COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Indiana statehouse special session and the 2021 March Madness Tournament held solely in Indianapolis.

While in Indianapolis, she won an Emmy Award for her reports aired in a special centered around the 10-year mark since the Indiana State Fair stage collapse. Nikki was also nominated for several Emmy Awards for her work at WRTV.

Nikki got her start as a reporter and fill-in anchor in Buffalo, N.Y. at WKBW-TV. It was there Nikki covered stories all across Western New York and occasionally in Canada from politics to development and everything in between. While in Western New York, Nikki served as a Make A Wish Wish Hero and on the board of Second Generation Theatre Company.

Growing up, Nikki trained in classical ballet and spent much of her childhood dancing with a youth ballet company. The dance studio is where she first fell in love with storytelling.

She is a proud graduate of Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Go Orange!

Whenever she's not in the newsroom, it's a safe bet you can find her in a dance class, at the shore, reading, or finding new trails to walk with her adopted rescue dog.