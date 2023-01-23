Watch CBS News
Nick Sirianni to talk Eagles-49ers NFC championship preps

By Alyssa Adams

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles will spend the week practicing before a big NFC championship showdown against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. 

The Birds' final home game of the season will be at 3 p.m. at the Linc. 

Head coach Nick Sirianni will speak to the media Monday to discuss this week's preparations. 

  • What: Nick Sirianni press conference
  • When: Monday, Jan. 23
  • Time: 2:45 p.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia 

If the Eagles beat the 49ers Sunday they will return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2017-18 season when the franchise won its first Super Bowl title. 

First published on January 23, 2023 / 11:38 AM

