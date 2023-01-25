Nick Sirianni to talk NFC championship game prep

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will talk to the media on Wednesday afternoon. A press conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

The Eagles are preparing to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.

What: Nick Sirianni press conference

When: Wednesday, Jan. 25

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Where: CBS News Philadelphia