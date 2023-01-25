Watch CBS News
Nick Sirianni to talk NFC championship game prep

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will talk to the media on Wednesday afternoon. A press conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia. 

The Eagles are preparing to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.

  • What: Nick Sirianni press conference
  • When: Wednesday, Jan. 25
  • Time: 12:30 p.m.
  • Where: In the player above or in your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia 
CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 12:04 PM

