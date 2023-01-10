Nick Sirianni to discuss Eagles playoff preps

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles playoff action doesn't begin until next weekend and we won't find out their opponent until after the NFL Wild Card Round.

The road to the Super Bowl will head through Philadelphia as long as the Eagles are in the mix. Nick Sirianni will discuss how the Eagles are preparing while enjoying the first-round bye.

Sirianni's press conference is expected to begin at 2:45 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

What : Nick Sirianni to speak with the media

: Nick Sirianni to speak with the media When : Tuesday, Jan. 10

: Tuesday, Jan. 10 Time : 2:45 p.m.

: 2:45 p.m.

Since the Eagles have a first-round bye, they are scheduled to play the NFC team with the lowest seed after Wild Card weekend is over. This means there are a number of possible scenarios. Here's what matchups Eagles fans should watch.

The battle to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona will start this weekend and despite the Eagles No. 1 seed, one sportsbook has another team listed as the favorite to win the NFC Championship and Super Bowl over the Birds.

Tickets for the Divisional Round playoff game went on sale Tuesday morning through Ticketmaster. If you weren't able to secure tickets during the release, there are still ways you can buy them legitimately.