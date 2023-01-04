Nick Sirianni to talk preparation for Eagles-Giants matchup

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are preparing for the final week of the regular season, but the status of starting quarterback Jalen Hurts remains unclear. There's a chance head coach Nick Sirianni provides an update on Hurts' status during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Sirianni's 12:30 p.m. press conference will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

What: Nick Sirianni to speak with media

When: Wednesday, Jan. 4

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia

The Eagles host the Giants this Sunday at 4:25 on CBS3 in their last regular season game of the year. A win will secure the Birds the NFC East division and No. 1 seed in the conference, something they've failed to lock up in their last two games.

If the Eagles lose to the Giants, then the division comes down to what happens in the Cowboys-Washington Commanders game. The Cowboys can win the NFC East by beating the Commanders coupled with an Eagles loss.

That's the only way the Eagles can lose the division.

If the Birds lose and Dallas loses, Philadelphia will win the NFC East.

The Eagles can lock down the NFC's No. 1 seed, home-field advantage and the conference's lone bye week with a win. But what happens if the Eagles lose?

The Eagles can still secure the No. 1 seed if they lose to the Giants. Here's how: both the Cowboys and 49ers lose.

San Francisco needs to win and the Eagles to lose to clinch the No. 1 seed.

The Cowboys need to beat Washington, the Eagles lose to the Giants and the 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals.

If all three teams lose, the Eagles will get the NFC's top seed.