Watch Live: Nick Sirianni speaks with media following Week 1 win in Detroit
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Week 1 win on the road is always a good start to the NFL season. It wasn't perfect, but the Birds got the job done and beat the Lions 38-35 in Detroit.
Head coach Nick Sirianni will speak to the media Monday afternoon. His press conference is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.
- What: Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to speak with media
- When: Monday, Sept. 12
- Time: 2:30 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
