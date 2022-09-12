Watch CBS News
Watch Live: Nick Sirianni speaks with media following Week 1 win in Detroit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Week 1 win on the road is always a good start to the NFL season. It wasn't perfect, but the Birds got the job done and beat the Lions 38-35 in Detroit. 

Head coach Nick Sirianni will speak to the media Monday afternoon. His press conference is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia. 

  • What: Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to speak with media
  • When: Monday, Sept. 12
  • Time: 2:30 p.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
