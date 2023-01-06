Nick Sirianni briefing could provide update on Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will finish their regular season on Sunday against the New York Giants.

And there's one lingering question Eagles fans are waiting to have answered: Will quarterback Jalen Hurts play?

Head coach Nick Sirianni could provide an update during his Friday morning press conference. It's expected to begin at 10:10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

What : Nick Sirianni press conference

: Nick Sirianni press conference When : Friday, Jan. 6

: Friday, Jan. 6 Time : 10:10 a.m.

: 10:10 a.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia

Jalen Hurts was a limited participant at practice on Thursday and during Wednesday's walkthrough, which he didn't partake in last week.

Hurts also went through ball security drills Thursday, something he reportedly didn't go through last week.

He missed the past two games, which both resulted in losses, after suffering a right shoulder sprain against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18.

It's a big week for the Birds. If they beat the Giants, they will lock up the NFC East Division and the No. 1 seed in the conference. But if they lose, they'll be relying on the results of other games to determine their seed in the playoffs.

Earlier this week, NFL Network reported the Eagles believe Hurts will be healthy enough to start against the Giants in the regular season finale, which airs at 4:25 p.m. on CBS3.

Hurts, an MVP candidate, has recorded 35 total touchdowns, thrown for 3,472 yards, rushed for 747 to go along with a 67.3 completion percentage.