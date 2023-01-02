NEXT Weather: Warm to welcome to 2023 in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a rainy and foggy end to 2022, the new year started off with the fog lifting, and the sun returning —just in time for a busy day of events across the Philadelphia area. For the week ahead, expect the warmer weather to greet us to start, but in reality to return by Thursday and Friday.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds for the Delaware Valley, with any patchy fog (especially south of Philly) lifting by the mid-morning. With highs approaching the mid and upper 50s, the week will start 15-20 degrees above average for this time of year.

Rain Tuesday… record highs Wednesday?

With a strong south-southwest wind increasing on Tuesday ahead of our next system, temperatures will surge. In a more spring-like move, an open Gulf Of Mexico will help to transport both warm air and moist air to us. This means highs in the low 60s for most areas; mid-60s likely from the Wildwoods to Cape May. As the area of low pressure moves closer Tuesday evening, showers will develop as well.

By Wednesday, a pretty powerful front lines up to our west. Before it makes its way through the area Wednesday night into Thursday, highs will soar into the 60s.

In Philadelphia, the record-high for Wednesday was set back in 1950, at 68 degrees. Our forecast high is 66, so we're going to be very close. Areas south and along the Jersey Shore may get very close to 70!

Reality check

By the end of the week, a trough will dig into the area across the upper levels, allowing colder air to spill in. Think of Thursday as the transition day: a few showers and highs cooling down into the low 50s.

Friday is when we'll be firmly back in the 40s, with a developing coastal low that will bring showers to the area. It may get cold enough Friday evening that a brief changeover to snow may happen in the mountains, with little accumulation likely. In the city, a few flakes may mix in, but nothing substantial.

We'll keep an eye on the late-week cold and precipitation.

Don't forget to download our free CBS3 Eyewitness News Weather app, and track the latest forecast changes and radar along with us!