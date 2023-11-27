NEXT Weather: Where is this arctic air coming from?

NEXT Weather: Where is this arctic air coming from?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Arctic air will invade the Philadelphia area Monday night as it ushers in the coldest air that we have seen since February.

Winds will add to the cold and drop the feels-like temperature into the teens and twenties for Tuesday, and Wednesday and into the first half of the day Thursday. Wind speeds will be sustained from 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

A NEXT Weather Alert will go into effect Monday night until 11 p.m. until Wednesday due to the combination of the cold, wind chill and possibility of some snow flurries.

Tuesday's afternoon's high temperature of 37 degrees will make for the coldest day since Feb. 25 when the high temperature was 36 degrees.

This is a bit shocking, given the typical high temperature for this time of year is 51 degrees.

The arctic air literally traveled north of the Arctic Circle before plunging south, traveling more than 3,000 miles and maintaining its chill to bring us our first real blast of cold this winter.

In addition to the arctic air, a few snow flurries cannot be ruled out across the area on Tuesday from the Poconos into the Philadelphia area.

Accumulations in the Poconos may get up to an inch, but none are expected in the Delaware Valley.

Temperatures will drop below freezing once again Thursday morning, before warming back to normal for this time of year Thursday afternoon.