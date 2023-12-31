NEXT Weather: A quiet end to 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Clouds have cleared into Sunday morning, with near-or-at-freezing temperatures blanketing the area into the last day of the year. Expect a bit of a breeze early on, then dying down as we head into the afternoon.

Overall, we'll see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with seasonable temperatures.

This coincides with the Eagles game, with kickoff at 1 p.m. Morning temperatures leading up to the game will be in the 30s to nearly 40 degrees by 11 a.m. with mostly sunny skies. Game-time temps stay in the low to mid-40s with west winds around 10 mph.

CBS News Philadelphia

If your plans take you into the evening, expect to see a gradual increase in cloud cover, that will help keep those low 40s around, even into the 8 p.m.-10 p.m. hours. By the time we usher in 2024, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s with overcast skies.

CBS News Philadelphia

A quick-moving clipper system will deliver early-morning sprinkles and a shower or two to the Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Delaware areas and a few snow showers just north into the Lehigh Valley. Little to no accumulation is expected.

CBS News Philadelphia

New Year's Day: Seasonable highs in the 40s, cloudy skies and a chance for a rain or snow shower in a few spots.

Be happy, be safe, and be healthy!