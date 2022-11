Monday night's $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot drawing delayed due to technical issue

Powerball jackpot hits record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot hits record $1.9 billion 00:21

Monday night's Powerball drawing, originally scheduled for 10:59 p.m. ET, was delayed due to what the organization called a "technical problem." When the issue has been resolved, the winning numbers will be posted on powerball.com and a recording of the drawing will be available on the Powerball YouTube channel, although no time was given for when the drawing would take place.

The California Lottery tweeted that the drawing was delayed because of a "participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols."

"When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors," California Lottery added.

A spokesperson for California Lottery told CBS News the issue did not originate in California.

The Powerball jackpot rose to $1.9 billion over the weekend, setting another record after no player won the grand prize in the last drawing on Saturday.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night from the lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Florida.

Anticipation over the lottery's estimated prize fund has grown steadily over the past three months, as dozens of Powerball rounds passed without anyone taking home the jackpot in full. The last grand prize went to a winning ticket sold in Pennsylvania in early August, and the prize fund has been increasing since then.

How to play Powerball

Interested players can purchase Powerball tickets, sold at $2 per play, in 45 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to lottery officials. But, while the odds of winning any prize during a Powerball drawing are said to be roughly 1 in 25, a player's chances of securing the jackpot are significantly lower, at about 1 in 292 million, officials say.

When a Powerball ticket is purchased, the player is asked to choose five numbers between 1 and 69, and one number between 1 and 26, for a total of six figures printed on a play slip. Those who would rather not select numbers themselves can opt for the lottery terminal to choose their numbers randomly.

Smaller prizes are given out to players who hold tickets with numbers that partially match the sequence announced during a drawing. In order to win the jackpot, a ticket must match all six numbers called, including the final Powerball number.

Saturday's drawing marked the 40th Powerball drawing since the last jackpot win in August. If no one wins during Monday night's drawing, this Powerball run will become the longest in the game's history without a grand prize winner.

If one or more Powerball tickets win on Monday, the estimated jackpot's cash value stands at $929.1 million, according to the lottery. As usual, winners can choose to collect their prize as either a lump sum payment, which can be collected in full after applicable taxes are taken out, or as an annuity, which is paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years.