Shelter-in-place issued in Newfield Borough, Gloucester County

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

CBS Philadelphia

NEWFIELD BOROUGH, N.J. (CBS) -- A shelter-in-place has been issued in Newfield Borough, the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management tweeted on Thursday night. 

"We are asking all Newfield residents to remain inside and shelter in place," part of a tweet read. 

The Gloucester County OEM said there will be a heavy police presence in the area of Weymouth Road and Cades Court. 

It's unclear why the shelter-in-place was issued. 

More info will be released when it becomes available, the Gloucester County OEM said. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 9:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

