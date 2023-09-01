Shelter-in-place issued in Newfield Borough, Gloucester County

NEWFIELD BOROUGH, N.J. (CBS) -- A shelter-in-place has been issued in Newfield Borough, the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management tweeted on Thursday night.

"We are asking all Newfield residents to remain inside and shelter in place," part of a tweet read.

We are asking all Newfield residents to remain inside and shelter in place. There will be a heavy police presence in the area of Weymouth Rd. and Cades Ct. until further notice. More information will be released when it becomes available. — Gloucester County Emergency Management (@GloCoOEM) September 1, 2023

The Gloucester County OEM said there will be a heavy police presence in the area of Weymouth Road and Cades Court.

It's unclear why the shelter-in-place was issued.

More info will be released when it becomes available, the Gloucester County OEM said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.