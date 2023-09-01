Shelter-in-place issued in Newfield Borough; police searching for potentially armed man

NEWFIELD BOROUGH, N.J. (CBS) -- A shelter-in-place has been issued in Newfield Borough as police search for a potentially armed man, the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management tweeted on Thursday night.

The Gloucester County OEM said the person wanted is a 52-year-old Hispanic male who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 170 pounds. The office added he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with blue jeans and may possibly be in the area of Newfield or southern Franklin Township.

"We are asking all Newfield residents to remain inside and shelter in place," part of a tweet read.

The Gloucester County OEM said there was a heavy police presence in the area of Weymouth Road and Cades Court.

If you notice anything out of the ordinary, you're urged to contact the police, the Gloucester County OEM said. The office is also warning residents to not approach the man.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.