Probable monkeypox case detected at Camden County summer camp: Officials

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- A probable case of monkeypox has been detected in Camden County. Officials say that the case was detected at a summer camp.

A laboratory test came back positive for monkeypox on Aug. 24, the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services says. Further investigation connected the case to the camp.

"Although this case is concerning, health officials on a county and statewide level have acted quickly to mitigate the further spread of this virus. For the public, we need residents to be vigilant about exposures and limiting the spread of this virus," Dr. Paschal Nwako, Camden County Health Officer and Public Health Coordinator said. "A vaccine for monkeypox is available for high-risk contacts of an infected person and patients with monkeypox can also receive an antiviral treatment."

Officials did not reveal whether the infected person is a counselor or a camper.

The camp is for multiple age groups and is a rather small camp with under 100 people.

It is still in session and has been sanitized.

This case brings the county's total number to 23.