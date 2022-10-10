New Jersey man suing Walmart after losing job offer due to positive marijuana test

New Jersey man suing Walmart claiming he lost job offer because he tested positive for marijuana

New Jersey man suing Walmart claiming he lost job offer because he tested positive for marijuana

New Jersey man suing Walmart claiming he lost job offer because he tested positive for marijuana

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- A Gloucester County man is suing Walmart, claiming he lost out on a job offer because he tested positive for marijuana. The man's attorney, Justin Swidler, says Walmart violated New Jersey's cannabis law, which prohibits employers from rescinding a job offer if an applicant tests positive for marijuana.

New Jersey is one of 19 states that legalized recreational cannabis use.

Swidler says they are seeking class-action status, which means other people who may have had a similar situation with Walmart could join the lawsuit.

"If you have a business operating in the state of New Jersey, you need to understand the law has been changed over a year ago now," Swidler said, "which makes it illegal to not hire an individual or to fire an individual or to suspend an individual or to any other way discipline an individual solely based on a positive screen for marijuana"

Eyewitness News left multiple messages with Walmart seeking comment. The retailer confirmed it received our requests but would not provide a statement.