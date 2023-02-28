New Jersey lawmakers pass bill to codify interracial marriage into law

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- In Trenton, lawmakers are looking at new legislation that would make sure a person's right to marry anyone of any race is protected under state law as it is federally.

This bill establishes freedom for people to marry or enter into civil union with a person of any race. It was approved by the full assembly Monday, 78-0.

The bill's sponsor is assemblyman John McKeon, of Essex County.

McKeon said the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has opened the door to further erosion of rights like interracial marriage and this bill would ensure that in New Jersey couples are protected to marry who they choose.

McKeon also credits his intern, Jordan Ortiz, for bringing this matter to his attention.

Ortiz attends University of Pennsylvania and is studying political science. He says he has a personal connection to the bill.

"I'm the child of an interracial marriage," Ortiz said. "And I did notice when I got to interracial marriage that it wasn't yet codified in New Jersey. I was nowhere to be found on any of the state codes, so I figured that would be a good idea to propose."

"I mean, I think this just represents the moral compass of our state and I'm proud to have sponsored it," McKeon said.