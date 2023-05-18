Watch CBS News
New Jersey Forest Fire Service responds to wildfire in Salem County

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

ALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A wildfire broke out in Salem County Thursday, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Officials said they are responding to the old Holly Hills Golf Course, which is now managed as part of the Thundergut Pond WMA. About 10 acres are burned so far and it's not contained.

CBS News Philadelphia was told about 15 buildings are threatened right now.

CBS News Philadelphia's Chopper 3 was over the wildfire in Alloway Thursday evening. Smoke can be seen for miles.

Officials are urging people to avoid the area at this time.

