New Jersey Forest Fire Service responds to wildfire in Salem County

BREAKING: Wildfire at the Old Holly HIlls Golf Course

BREAKING: Wildfire at the Old Holly HIlls Golf Course

BREAKING: Wildfire at the Old Holly HIlls Golf Course

ALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A wildfire broke out in Salem County Thursday, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Officials said they are responding to the old Holly Hills Golf Course, which is now managed as part of the Thundergut Pond WMA. About 10 acres are burned so far and it's not contained.

CBS News Philadelphia was told about 15 buildings are threatened right now.

WILDFIRE ALERT: Alloway, Salem County - Thundergut Pond Wildlife Management Area@njdepforestfire is responding to a wildfire at the former Holly Hills Golf Course now managed as part of the Thundergut Pond WMA.



Please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/IvIuuy6ccb — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) May 18, 2023

CBS News Philadelphia's Chopper 3 was over the wildfire in Alloway Thursday evening. Smoke can be seen for miles.

Officials are urging people to avoid the area at this time.