Narberth woman arrested, charged with leaving threatening, antisemitic flyers at elderly woman's home: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 35-year-old woman from Narberth was arrested after she left threatening and antisemitic flyers at a grandmother's home and set a fire on her porch.

Through a multi-force investigation, the Lower Merion Township Police Department, Lower Merion Fire Department, Norristown Fire Department K-9, Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI were able to identify Dr. Amy Cohen of Narberth in connection with the crimes.

Lower Merion police say their investigation began back on Nov. 24. when a threatening flyer was left at a grandmother's home in the Merion section of the township.

Police say the flyer used antisemitic language and specifically threatened the victim's granddaughters. The granddaughters, however, did not live with the grandmother.

Through their investigation, police discovered the inappropriate flyers were also found at other family members' homes throughout Montgomery County and Philadelphia.

Just six days later on Nov. 30, police met with family members at the grandmother's home, who had installed security cameras after finding the flyers.

While they were reviewing the surveillance footage, they caught a woman on camera setting a fire at the grandmother's front door on the morning of Nov. 30 at around 1:30 a.m.

The woman allegedly attempted to accelerate the fire by spraying flammable liquid onto the flames, police said. Fortunately, the fire lost its blaze without extending over the front porch of the home.

Investigators said Cohen used to be in a relationship with one of the granddaughter's boyfriends. Officials served search warrants for Cohen's home and car on Dec. 1, where they found evidence that connected her to the crimes.

The 35-year-old was later arrested and charged with criminal attempt-murder, arson, aggravated arson, terroristic threats, stalking and other related charges.

She was arraigned on Dec. 2 and is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.