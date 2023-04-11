Mother arrested after 11-year-old boy found dead in Horsham Township home

HORSHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A mother was arrested for the death of her 11-year-old son in Horsham Township on Tuesday morning. Detectives say the child was found dead inside the master bedroom, where he allegedly spent the night with his mother.

The father told police that when he woke up Tuesday morning, around 7 a.m., he noticed the master bedroom door was locked and his wife's black Toyota Highlander was missing from the garage.

Police in New Jersey found the wife's SUV partially submerged in the ocean just off Beach Avenue in Cape May. She was then found by Wildwood Crest Police.

Montgomery County Detectives and Horsham Police launched a joint investigation into the boy's death.

The cause of death and charges are unknown at this time.