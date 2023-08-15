More Philadelphia pools close as summer season winds down
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia is starting to close its outdoor pools as the summer season winds down.
A few pools will close each day beginning Aug. 13 through September.
The city says sprinklers, splash pads and spraygrounds will be open through Labor Day weekend if you or the kids in your life are looking to cool down.
A sprinkler and sprayground finder is available on the city's website.
The city is keeping a full schedule on its website, Phila.gov. You can also view the closure list below:
Sunday, August 13
- Barry Pool – 1800 Johnston St., 19145
- F.J. Myers Pool – 5800 Chester Ave., 19143
- Johnny Sample (Cobbs Creek) Pool – 280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy., 19139
- Lackman Pool – 1101 Bartlett St., 19115
- Sacks Pool – 400 Washington Ave., 19147
Monday, August 14
- Bridesburg Recreation Center – 4625 Richmond St., 19137
- East Poplar Pool – 820 N. 8th St., 19123
- Jacobs Pool – 4500 Linden Ave., 19114
Tuesday, August 15
- Ford Pool – 609 Snyder Ave., 19148
- Morris Estate Pool – 1610 W. Chelten Ave., 19126
Wednesday, August 16
- Fletcher (Mill Creek) Pool – 743 N. 48th St., 19139
- Jardel Pool – 1400 Cottman Ave., 19111
- Piccoli Pool – 1501 E. Bristol Ave., 19124
Thursday, August 17
- Cruz Playground – 1431 N. 6th St., 19122
- Fox Chase Pool – 7901 Ridgeway St., 19111
- Mander Pool – 2140 N. 33rd St., 19121
Friday, August 18
- C.B. Moore Pool – 2551 N. 22nd St., 19132
- Feltonville Pool – 4726-4700 Ella St, Philadelphia, PA, 19120
- Lincoln Pool – 3201 Ryan Ave., 19136
Saturday, August 19
- American Legion Pool – 6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135
- Marian Anderson Pool – 740 S. 17th St., 19146
- Northern Liberties Pool – 321 Fairmount Ave., 19123
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.