More Philadelphia pools close as summer season winds down

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia is starting to close its outdoor pools as the summer season winds down.

A few pools will close each day beginning Aug. 13 through September.

The city says sprinklers, splash pads and spraygrounds will be open through Labor Day weekend if you or the kids in your life are looking to cool down.

A sprinkler and sprayground finder is available on the city's website.

The city is keeping a full schedule on its website, Phila.gov. You can also view the closure list below:

Sunday, August 13

Monday, August 14

Tuesday, August 15

Ford Pool – 609 Snyder Ave., 19148

Morris Estate Pool – 1610 W. Chelten Ave., 19126

Wednesday, August 16

Thursday, August 17

Cruz Playground – 1431 N. 6th St., 19122

Fox Chase Pool – 7901 Ridgeway St., 19111

Mander Pool – 2140 N. 33rd St., 19121

Friday, August 18

Saturday, August 19