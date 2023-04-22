More items at Giant store possibly tampered: Pennsylvania State Police

Teen employee accused of putting sewing needles in groceries at Giant food store

LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania State Police discovered more items possibly tampered with after a former Giant employee was accused of putting sewing needles in products.

Officials gave an update on Friday stating the King Hawaiian Bread Rolls and StarKist Light Tuna Large pouch [pouches larger than 2.6 oz] might have been tampered with.

Customers who believe their items might have been tampered with are urged to return the items to Giant and call Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville Criminal Investigation Unit at 610-395-143.

Officials say those who used a Giant rewards card have been contacted if a product was possibly affected.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to the store located on the 7100 block of Hamilton Boulevard in Trexlertown on Wednesday after customers showed up claiming that they found needles in the items.

Giant referred to the worker as a "now former employee."

According to state police, the teen has been identified and will face charges.