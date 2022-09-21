Watch CBS News
Michelle Obama stopping in Philadelphia this fall to promote her new book "The Light We Carry"

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former First Lady Michelle Obama is coming to Philadelphia this fall. She will be at The Met on Nov. 18 to promote her new book "The Light We Carry." 

Philadelphia is one of six stops on Obama's book tour. 

You can pre-register for tickets until Monday afternoon. Click here for more details. 

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 2:23 PM

