Michelle Obama stopping in Philadelphia this fall to promote her new book "The Light We Carry"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former First Lady Michelle Obama is coming to Philadelphia this fall. She will be at The Met on Nov. 18 to promote her new book "The Light We Carry."
Philadelphia is one of six stops on Obama's book tour.
You can pre-register for tickets until Monday afternoon. Click here for more details.
