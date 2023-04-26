Person of interest wanted in connection to slain Upper Darby HS student

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Darby police are searching for a person of interest in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old last week.

The stabbing at the 200 block of Bridge Street left 15-year-old Michael Garr, a 10th grader at Upper Darby High School, dead.

Police are looking for the male in the photo below. They're not calling him a suspect at this time.

Upper Darby police are also searching for a couple seen walking toward Dennison Avenue from the area of Bridge and Anne Streets just after the time of the stabbing. Police believe they might've witnessed the incident.

Meanwhile, the Upper Darby community is searching for answers.

"It's a horrific act, it's a senseless act," Timothy Bernhardt, the Upper Darby Police Superintendent, said.

Garr's family is asking the public to cooperate with police and bring them justice.

"We ask the community to continue to communicate with the Upper Darby police around the investigation," Mike Peabody, Garr's uncle, said.