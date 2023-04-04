Watch CBS News
Shelter-in-place issued after 3-alarm fire in Easton, Pa.

EASTON, Pa. (CBS) -- A massive three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The blaze is at the Johnson Motor Lines warehouse on Lehigh Drive.

Hazmat crews are on the scene because there are chemicals in the building and a shelter-in-place is in effect for the surrounding area.

Nearly 4,000 people are without power, the electric utility Met-Ed reports.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 7:04 AM

