6 people burned after generator explosion in Manayunk: Philadelphia Fire Department

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Fire Department believes there was a generator explosion either in or near a work trailer that burned six people Wednesday afternoon in Manayunk.

The explosion happened around 3:30 p.m. along East Flat Rock Road.

CBS News Philadelphia is working to learn the extent of the victims' injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

