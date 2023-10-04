6 people burned after generator explosion in Manayunk: Philadelphia Fire Department
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Fire Department believes there was a generator explosion either in or near a work trailer that burned six people Wednesday afternoon in Manayunk.
The explosion happened around 3:30 p.m. along East Flat Rock Road.
CBS News Philadelphia is working to learn the extent of the victims' injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.
