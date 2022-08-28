Man stabs, critically injures father in Northampton County

PALMER, Pa. (CBS) -- A 29-year-old son stabbed his 60-year-old father several times in Northampton County and then fled the scene Saturday night, Palmer Township Police say. Police responded to the 900 block of Mine Lane Road at 10:30 p.m. where they found Joseph Rizzolino on his front porch suffering multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was first listed in critical condition, officials say.

Further investigation determined a possible suspect, Giuseppe "Joey" Rizzolino, son of the alleged victim.

Currently, there is an arrest warrant for Giuseppe Rizzolino, charging him with criminal attempt to commit homicide, aggravated assault as well as numerous related charges.

Palmer Township Police are considering Rizzolino to be armed and considered dangerous.

Officials say he fled the scene possibly in a 2011 grey Nissan Altima which would display a State of Florida registration. His last known residence is an address in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Palmer Township Police are asking you to contact them at (610) 759-2200 if you know anything about the whereabouts of Giuseppe "Joey" Rizzolino.