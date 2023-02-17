Man dead after shooting, car crash in apparent road rage incident

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An apparent road rage incident led to a shooting and a violent crash that killed a man Friday morning. This happened on the 5600 block of Locust Street in West Philadelphia, just before 9 a.m.

Police say a man in his 20s was shot inside the car, before the crash. The silver Buick slammed right into a house causing a lot of damage.

The driver was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Police have made an arrest and have recovered a weapon.

There was crime scene tape at 56th and Locust Streets where a car had crashed. There was another vehicle surrounded by police tape at 54th and Locust Streets.