Man shot at N.J. turnpike under investigation: AG

PEDRICKTOWN, N.J. (CBS) --The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a shooting at the Turnpike's Clara Barton Service Area in Pedricktown, Salem County, Tuesday afternoon involving state police and the U.S. Marshals.

The AG's office says one male was shot "in the presence of law enforcement."

The male's condition and how the shooting unfolded is unclear at this time.

The release says the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is running the investigation and no further information will be released at this time.