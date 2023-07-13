Man killed during attempted carjacking in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 50-year-old man was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking in South Philadelphia Wednesday night, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m.

Police say the man's friend was driving a Pontiac sedan, which was doubled parked on the 1100 block of West Porter Street, when two suspects forced her out of the car by point-of-gun and demanded the keys.

They believe the man who was shot was the registered owner of that vehicle.

"The owner of the vehicle, this 50-year-old who was shot, did show up and intervened with the carjackers and that's when one of the two individuals who committed the carjacking fired the shot and killed the 50-year old victim," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The woman told police that the two suspects fled in a red SUV, possibly a Kia Soul.

Investigators are searching for that vehicle.

It was last seen going eastbound on Porter Street.