Man fights back, shoots suspect during attempted carjacking in East Mounty Airy: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a carjacking victim in East Mount Airy fought back against a 24-year-old man on Wednesday. The incident happened on the 8000 block of Rodney Street around 11:30 a.m.

Police say a man was unloading groceries from his car when the 24-year-old approached him and announced, "This is a robbery" with a gun pointed at him. The two then got into a struggle and the man took control the gun, police say. 

The gun was discharged once and grazed the 24-year-old man in the abdomen. He was placed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center. 

The man was bit on the left hand but is not seeking medical treatment. 

Police say the 24-year-old was taken in custody.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 12:39 PM

