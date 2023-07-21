Investigation underway after father, son found dead inside Lower Makefield Twp. home

LOWER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (CBS) -- The deaths of a 47-year-old man and his 8-year-old son in Lower Makefield Township are being investigated as a domestic incident or possible murder-suicide, police said Thursday night.

Authorities said the two were found dead inside the home they lived in. It's unclear who shot each other.

Police said the son was a student at the Pennsbury School District.

