Investigation underway after father, son found dead inside Lower Makefield Twp. home

LOWER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (CBS) -- The deaths of a 47-year-old man and his 8-year-old son in Lower Makefield Township are being investigated as a domestic incident or possible murder-suicide, police said Thursday night. 

Authorities said the two were found dead inside the home they lived in. It's unclear who shot each other. 

Police said the son was a student at the Pennsbury School District. 

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.

