Live: Philadelphia leaders to discuss new funding for police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Leaders will announce new state funding for the Philadelphia Police Department in a news conference Thursday, as the city tries to combat gun violence.

Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and State Sen. Vincent Hughes will speak at Mill Creek Recreation Center, at 47th and Brown Streets in West Philadelphia.

Governor Tom Wolf's office says Philadelphia will receive a $25 million grant for law enforcement.

Tiffany Fletcher, an employee at the rec center, was fatally shot in September after she was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle. As family, neighbors and coworkers mourned Fletcher, city leaders said they wanted to increase safety at city parks and playgrounds.

  • What: Press conference on new state funding for Philadelphia police
  • When: Thursday, December 15
  • Time: 1:30 p.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
First published on December 15, 2022 / 10:32 AM

