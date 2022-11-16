Live: Philadelphia gives update after migrants arrive from Texas

Watch CBS News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dozens of migrants who were bussed in from Texas arrived in Philadelphia overnight Wednesday. The City of Philadelphia welcomed the asylum seekers with open arms, while also calling Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's busing operation "cruel and dehumanizing." 

Philadelphia officials and community partners will provide an update on the coordination efforts to support their arrival in the city. A news briefing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. 

  • What: Officials from the City of Philadelphia and community partners will provide an update on the coordination efforts to support the arrival of asylum seekers to Philadelphia
  • Who: Mayor Jim Kenney, Managing Director Tumar Alexander, Director of the Office of Emergency Management Dominick Mireles, Executive Director of Office of Immigrant Affairs Amy Eusebio, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole and Immigrant service community organizations
  • When: Wednesday, Nov. 16
  • Time: 11:30 a.m. 
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia 
